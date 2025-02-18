Springbok Sevens squad for Vancouver
Small tweaks as Blitzboks look to get the Jobb done in Vancouver
SA won in Canada in 2019 and 2021 and coach Snyman is confident his changes will deliver similar results
Image: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images
Sebastiaan Jobb will return to HSBC Sevens after almost two years while Tristan Leyds is fit for more Springbok Sevens duty in 2025, the duo recalled to the team for the fourth tournament of the series this weekend in Vancouver, Canada.
Blitzboks head coach Philip Snyman has included the two players in his 13-man squad. Jobb replaces the injured Zain Davids and Leyds comes in as playmaker in place of Dewald Human from the squad that finished fourth in Perth last month.
Jobb made his debut in Hong Kong in 2023 and played in Singapore a week later in his only two tournaments to date, while Leyds starred for the Blitzboks in their tournament victory in Cape Town in December before picking up a hand injury that ruled him out of the Perth tournament.
The Blitzboks won at BC Place in 2019 and 2021 and Snyman is confident his tweaks will deliver similar results.
“Tristan and Sebastiaan will add to the dynamics of the squad and I know they will be competitive in their pool matches against New Zealand, Ireland and Australia,” Snyman said.
“Sebastiaan’s inclusion is well deserved as he worked very hard over the past few months. He was already close to selection for the Olympic Games last year. He was unlucky with untimely injuries over the past few seasons but he is ready to play.”
Jobb, 25, played for the Junior Springboks and Bulls in the Currie Cup earlier in his career. Snyman said Jobb replacing Davids, a forward, points to a tactical change in their approach for the Canada event.
“We will play on an artificial pitch, where the game will be faster, and Sebastiaan’s pace will be a huge factor.”
The Blitzboks coach is excited about the energy and skill set that come with Leyds’ inclusion.
“He had two good outings in Dubai and Cape Town and slotted back in. Tristan comes in for Dewald Human, who has now played three tournaments on the trot and deserves a bit of a rest.”
Snyman said Human will have an important task back at Stellenbosch once the squad have departed for Canada on Saturday.
“We have a strong group of players that will be working hard back home to be in contention for the next trip to Hong Kong in March and Dewald has a big role in that regard, explaining our playbook to them.
“This group includes Tiaan Pretorius and Masande Mtshali, who are well on their way to full recovery from injury; and Mfundo Ndhlovu, Rowan Malgas and Gino Cupido in particular, who will play a role in the remainder of the series.”
The Blitzboks face New Zealand in their first pool match, before taking on Ireland and Australia, and Snyman said it is a tough start.
“We prefer it that way, as you need to be switched on from the start — the tougher the start, the better we do as we saw in Cape Town earlier in the series [where South Africa lifted the trophy].
“We have done analysis on all teams before the season started and will fine-tune our approach once we see what squads they selected, but the main focus will be on ourselves and how we want to play the game.”
Springbok Sevens squad for Vancouver
Ryan Oosthuizen — 52 tournaments, 225 points (45 tries)
Impi Visser (co-captain) — 42 tournaments, 215 points (43 tries)
Ricardo Duarttee — 15 tournaments, 248 points (19 tries, 75 conversions, 1 penalty goal)
Ronald Brown — 18 tournaments, 394 points (40 tries, 97 conversions)
Selvyn Davids (co-captain) — 38 tournaments, 701 points (92 tries, 119 conversions, 1 penalty goal)
Siviwe Soyizwapi — 56 tournaments, 760 points (152 tries)
Shilton van Wyk — 23 tournaments, 210 points (42 tries)
Quewin Nortje — 9 tournaments, 125 points (25 tries)
Donovan Don — 6 tournaments, 45 points (9 tries)
Sebastiaan Jobb — 2 tournaments, 10 points (2 tries)
David Brits — 6 tournaments, 40 points (8 tries)
Zander Reynders — 2 tournaments, 0 points
Tristan Leyds — 7 tournaments, 106 points (14 tries, 18 conversions)
Blitzboks’ pool B fixtures (SA times):
Friday: vs New Zealand (10.02pm)
Saturday: vs Ireland (3.29am); vs Australia (9.14am)
SA Rugby media
