Lions prepare to slug it out in the wet against Bulls on Saturday

The area he is referring to is one dear to his heart — the battle for possession.

“We needed to patch up our set pieces. We know it is their strong point. It is our strong point too. But we pride ourselves on that as well. It is something we have really, really been focusing on [over] the past few days. You are testing yourself against probably the best scrummaging pack in the competition.”

The Bulls have certainly been digging up the turf on their opponents' side of the scrum but it was not enough to suffocate the challenge of the Sharks in the capital last weekend.

It may give the Bulls greater cause to come out snorting on Saturday.

“We are under no illusions,” said Ntlabakanye. We know what Loftus means to them. It is a tough place to play. Irrespective the result against the Sharks, they'll try to rectify their mistakes against us. We need to be at our best and play our rugby and that would make this weekend even better.”

He stressed the point that he does not see the Bulls as vulnerable after their defeat against the Sharks. “We are expecting a reaction. We have to stick to being ourselves.”