Gill and Shami help India edge past Bangladesh in Champions Trophy

India began their Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket victory against Bangladesh in Dubai after opener Shubman Gill anchored their nervy chase with a classy hundred in the Group A contest on Thursday.

A victory target of 229 looked inadequate to test India's vaunted batting but Rohit Sharma's men faltered in their chase and owed their tense victory, even if it came with 21 balls to spare, largely to Gill's unbeaten 101.

Gill's ton trumped Towhid Hridoy's heroic 100 while battling cramps that helped Bangladesh, who were 35-5 at one stage, reach 228 before being all out with two deliveries left in their innings.

Seamer Mohammed Shami claimed 5-53, signalling he was ready to lead India's pace attack in the absence of the injured Jasprit Bumrah.

"We have been in that kind of situation many a time," India captain Rohit Sharma said of their chase.