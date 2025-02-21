Entrants all set to tackle 50th Surfers Challenge

Another previous winner in the women’s race, Myrette Brink, of Pretoria, is also visiting this weekend and is expected to feature in the 11km run, as she recovers from an injury.
The runner who is likely to draw the most interest is Thato Kabeli, a man who lives and trains in the mountains of the Eastern Cape, working at Tiffindell Resort and living in Barkley East.
He won the 100km Skyrun from Lady Grey in 2024 in 15:59:58 and the Rhodes Trail run over 52km, among other events.
Earlier in 2025, Kabeli qualified for the world’s most renowned ultra trail run spanning the Alps of France, Italy and Switzerland.
He will run the Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc over 174km, in August.
After Surfers, he will be running the 2025 UTB 100km in Underberg, KwaZulu-Natal.
When asked about his speed, he assured that he can run a 5km in 16 minutes, suggesting he could be the man to beat on Saturday.
The 50th running, paddling or walking of the Discovery Surfers Challenge has been eagerly, sometimes impatiently awaited given the hurdles along the way and the scrapping of the 2020 event.
For those runners who have completed 40 or more races, every year counts and they will be every bit as excited at Saturday’s anniversary race as any novice will be at their first outing.
The headline runners may not be the usual athletes, but the biggest drawcards are 10-time winner, Hanlie Botha, an athlete of quality, and Danny Biggs, an invitee who was meant to run in 2020 and was reinvited to the 50th.
He won the race in 1985, ’86 and ’87, is a four-times Comrades Marathon gold medallist and, with his brother Tim, is also a Dusi Canoe Marathon winner.
They won in 1982 and then Danny came second to the legendary Graeme Pope-Ellis in 1983.
The fastest ever Surfers, though over 16.5km, was run by the late Mzwandile Shube when he clocked 55:40 in 1989.
On any given day, Botha should win, though earlier in the week she was rather sick with flu.
Every athletic enthusiast will be hoping she will have recovered in time, as she is superb to watch in action.
Not all her times were documented, but her fastest appears to be 76:21, over the current 17.5km route.
The paddlers will be out in numbers too and over the past three years there have been three different winners in the single ski event.
Joshua Fenn won in 2022 and would be a favourite if he is out there again, while Phillip Smith took the honours in 2023, and William Wood in 2024.
In 2024, Tyde and Madison Malherbe won the mixed doubles, ahead of team Wood, Andre and Helen, and Shane and Joy Roach in a close third.
Jade Wilson won the singles in 2023, and others to watch out for across the competitions are perhaps obvious, the likes of Nicole Birkett, Janet Sinclair and Daynie Loots.
In the men’s doubles, it is Dave Schaefer and Chris Batting who might want to defend their title in 2024, having had a close race with Richard and Morgan Tebbutt in 2024.
In paddling circles, and indeed sporting circles in general, all will be sad and concerned that Steve Woods is ill and cannot be there, while another older stalwart, Brendon Thompson, is also ruled out of action and will be missed up front.
If the weather plays ball, there is nothing more encouraging for a runner than seeing their paddling counterparts on the ocean.
The start in particular is quite dramatic.
