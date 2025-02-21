Struggling at the bottom half of the Betway Premiership table, Marumo Gallants have parted ways with coach Dan Malesela and technical director Molefi Ntseki.
Making the announcement, Gallants also disclosed they are in discussions with Moroccan coach Abdeslam Ouaddou, who has arrived in the country to finalise the talks.
While discussions continue with Ouaddou, assistant coaches Sundra Govender and Duncan Lechesa will be in charge of the team and are expected to be on the bench when they host Polokwane City at Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday.
“Gallants is looking for a fresh approach. The club appreciates their contributions and wishes them well in their future endeavours,” read the brief statement.
Gallants part ways with Malesela and Ntseki, in talks with Moroccan coach Abdeslam Ouaddou
Sports reporter
Image: Reinhardt Hamman/BackpagePix
