Police to meet FB United in Super 14 quarters, Leopards set to glare at Old Selbornians

Border Rugby Union clubs East London Police, Old Selbornians, Young Leopards and Fort Beaufort United proceeded to the Eastern Cape Super 14 quarterfinals at the weekend.
The arrangement was finalised in the final round of the Border Conference at Sisa Dukashe Stadium.
The venue hosted four games played on the same day and saw some fans returning home heartbroken while others rejoiced.
Among those who were all smiles were two-time defending champions Police as they topped Group A with 12 points.
Mathematically Police had come into their game with Moonlight on a knife’s edge of being eliminated.
Komga United and Old Selbornians, even Moonlight who were last on the standings, were breathing down their necks.
Police had seven points before Saturday, Selbornians had six, Komga five and Moonlight two.
A bonus point victory for Moonlight would have caused havoc in the group, but it wasn’t to be on the day.
Police quickly erased any fears or doubts about their title hopes again this year as they put in an 80-19 score over the men from Mooiplaas whose campaign ended on the spot.
Old Selbornians finished second on the group after they beat Komga United 19-13 in another eliminator of the day.
In Group B, the fairy tale of wild cards FB United continued as they stood toe to toe with a strong Young Leopards team.
The score in the game that was to decide who would top the group ended with a 15-15 draw.
The other teams in the group, Swallows and Ncera Leopards, were knocked long before the last round even began.
This meant FB United and Young Leopards proceeded to the next round with the men from Ducats at the summit of the group.
In a dead rubber game, Swallows beat Ncera 34-10.
According to the Super 14 schedule it is expected that Police will face the stubborn FB United filled with ex-Border Bulldogs personnel in the quarters.
It will be the first time the two teams meet in the competition.
Young Leopards will square up with Old Selbornians in theirs.
On the other side of the province, Progress, Star of Hope, Trying Stars and Joubertina have all made the Eastern Province quarterfinals.
Venues and dates for the quarters are yet to be tabled out by the tournament organisers.
Police to meet FB United in Super 14 quarters, Leopards set to glare at Old Selbornians
Image: MARK ANDREWS
