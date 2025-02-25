SMSA initiates fake ticket measures after 100,000 packed Soweto derby

Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) admitted on Tuesday this month's Betway Premiership Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs was overcrowded by over 13,000 extra people in FNB Stadium.

The surplus supporters are believed to have gained entry using fake tickets for a match, won 1-0 by Pirates on February 1, that was supposed to be watched by 87,000, but held a crowd of 100,000.

“At the derby, in the 87,000 capacity we had over 100 000 people. We were confronted with a huge number of fake tickets,” SMSA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar said in a press conference at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

“We know what contributed to that. The derby was sold out two weeks before and that allowed for the syndicates with an easy system to produce fake tickets.

“It's unfortunate that there were people left outside with the original tickets but that was for the safety and security perspective to manage the situation without any incidents. We have an obligation to the clubs to sort this out. We owe it to the fans and public, sponsors and PSL.”