Kaizer Chiefs revved up for mighty clash with Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs captain Yusuf Maart has lauded the club's management for taking the squad on a team-building exercise at Zwartkops Raceway in Centurion on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's big league showdown away to rampaging Mamelodi Sundowns.
The entire Chiefs squad, with coach Nasreddine Nabi, indulged in car racing activities, also receiving a brief skidpan driving course, which helps drivers control cars when they skid or lose traction.
Maart said the exercise helped players take “their minds off things” ahead of facing runaway Betway Premiership leaders Sundowns in a sold-out affair at Lucas Moripe Stadium (3.30pm).
“This is a good team-building exercise. We are bonding as brothers and enjoying driving the fast cars,” Maart said shortly after racing a Toyota GR86.
As much as the odds are stacked against eighth-placed Chiefs (25 points from 18 games), given their inconsistency, Maart believes they have what it takes to upset Sundowns (48 from 18). Chiefs were thumped 4-1 by SuperSport United at FNB Stadium on Tuesday last week.
“It's possible to beat Sundowns. We are also a big team, so we must take that mentality into the game on Saturday.
“We create a lot of chances and that shows we're not playing badly, so we are confident we can get something on Saturday.”
Chiefs will have unlikely backers in the form of arch-rivals Orlando Pirates, who will be hoping Amakhosi do them a favour against Sundowns, who second-placed Bucs are battling for the championship. Maart maintained Chiefs are not in the business of doing anyone favours
“In football there are no favours. We are playing for our own objectives as we are running our own race. We need points for ourselves at the end of the day, so we can't be thinking about other teams.”
Chiefs will be without suspended Gaston Sirino against his former side.
