Sundowns extend lead at the top with dominant win over Sekhukhune

The Mamelodi Sundowns juggernaut keeps rolling on.

In their last-14 Betway Premiership matches, the Brazilians have only lost once and coach Miguel Cardoso is creating a ruthless machine which looks to be on its way to a record-extending eighth successive league championship.

With this 4-2 win over Sekhukhune United at Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, Sundowns have opened a 15-point lead at the top of the table — but second-placed Orlando Pirates have played four matches less.

Even more impressive about Sundowns, who host rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday at Lucas Moripe Stadium, this is the third time in their last six matches they have scored four goals in a league match.

United remain third on the standings, but they may be overtaken by fourth-placed Polokwane City as they have a Nedbank Cup last-16 match against Milford FC on Sunday.

Sundowns' coach made three changes to the team that thrashed TS Galaxy 4-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium, with Grant Kekana and Aubrey Modiba coming on for Malibongwe Khoza and Asekho Tiwani.