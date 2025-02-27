Entries open for Real Gijimas 50km Ultra

The Zwelitsha to Mdantsane 50km Ultra Marathon is set to be run on Sunday March 16 under the auspices of SA’s oldest “township” club, Real Gijimas.
The club was formed in 1982, has survived much, and developed into the most prolific race-organising establishment in Border, and probably SA.
Before the launch of the event, the only ultra run in the province was The Rhodes Ultra up in the mountains, and it had a limited entry.
Border history tells the story of the original ultra, which began in 1955 and was run from then King William’s Town (Qonce) to East London.
The distance, which varied between 57 and 60km and was one-directional, changed to an up and down, in unison with the Comrades Marathon in 1964, and became known as the Border Marathon.
The final race was run in 1988.
To prove there is a definitive link between the original ultra and March’s race, a look at results confirms the greatest of ultra runners were involved then and will continue to be involved now.
Comrades winners who participated included Jackie Mekler, from Germiston Callies, and Manie Kuhn, of Savages, Durban.
Local Comrades gold medallist Gordon Shaw won it twice, while Tammy Bilibana won three in succession from 1979 to 1981.
The final race was won by Phillip Quvana, who is still active today, and Linda Anderson, one of only two women ever to have run the race. The other was Estelle Botha in 1984.
How times have changed and the new ultra now comfortably attracts more than 370 entries, with an upsurge expected in 2025.
The course is not easy, but it is scenic and meanders through areas many people would never have been to, or run.
Entries are still open and there are lightweight peak caps on offer for early bird entries.
The race is a Comrades Marathon qualifier, and a good test at that.
In the Buffalo Marathon at the weekend, many entrants fell fowl of the referees and were disqualified in what appears to be a new frenzy to catch runners for minor technicalities, and unless some of those disqualifications are reversed upon appeal, this race may be their only chance to get to the Big C in June.
Alex Kambule, of Real Gijimas, the race organiser, will surely do everything he can to assist.
Race inquiries can be directed to Ayanda, at 079-438-0821, or Andiswa, at 083-311-7886.
Daily Dispatch
Entries open for Real Gijimas 50km Ultra
Comrades qualifier attracts elite runners among hundreds of participants
Image: SUPPLIED
