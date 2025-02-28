The Boks will return for their final home Test of the year against Argentina in Durban on September 27 before the away match against the Pumas a week later at Twickenham in London.
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was pleased with the Test venues and said it sparked even more excitement among the coaches for the 2025 season.
“The confirmation of the Test venues always gives us peace of mind from a coaching and management team perspective because it means we can step up our planning, and it also boosts excitement from the public for the season,” said Erasmus.
“We have played at most of the venues in the past few years and we know them well, though it will be particularly exciting to return to Gqeberha for the first time since 2021.
Erasmus was content with the hard work done behind the scenes so far as they look to build on a successful 2024 season: “We are at an advanced stage of our planning from a coaching, logistics and operations perspective, and it’s exciting to see how everything is coming together ahead of another challenging and exciting season.”
SA Rugby CEO Rian Oberholzer shared Erasmus’ excitement after the confirmation of the Test venues and said: “All six home Tests will be played at top-class venues, and we are pleased we will see the Boks run out in five provinces.
Boks return to Gqeberha for the Italian job
Rugby World Cup holders will play in five provinces
Sports reporter
Image: Michael Steele (Getty Images)
The Springboks will return to the Eastern Cape for the first time since 2021 when they take on Italy at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the second Test of their series against the Italians in July.
In a media release, SA Rugby confirmed the venues for the six local Tests, with Gqeberha returning to the roster for the first time since the Boks beat Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in 2021.
The back-to-back Rugby World Cup champions will kick off their season against Italy in Pretoria on July 5.
They will play Georgia in Mbombela on July 19, while their Rugby Championship clashes are scheduled for August 16 in Johannesburg, August 23 in Cape Town, both against Australia, and September 27 in Durban against Argentina.
The Boks’ season opener in Pretoria will mark Italy’s first visit to SA since 2013, while it will also be the first fixture between the teams in Gauteng.
The two teams will meet again a week later at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha, where they last crossed paths in 2001.
The Boks conclude their Rugby Championship preparations with their clash against Georgia at the Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela, only the third match between the sides.
The first two matches between the nations were in Sydney during the 2003 RWC and in Pretoria in 2021, where the latter played in an empty stadium due to Covid-19 restrictions.
The Boks will begin their Rugby Championship title defence against Australia in Johannesburg on August 16 before locking horns with the Wallabies in Cape Town a week later.
They will then travel to New Zealand for Tests against the All Blacks in Auckland (September 6) and Wellington (September 13).
“The team enjoys a lot of support throughout the country. We had more than 300,000 fans in attendance at our home Tests last year, and by spreading out the matches, hopefully it allows as many people as possible to see them live in action.”
Springbok home fixtures in 2025
Incoming Series
Rugby Championship
