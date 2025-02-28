“Chiefs can get something out of the game, specially since people are expecting them to lose. They need to remain calm and do what the coach tells them to do, work extremely hard and be in the moment.”
Letshlonyane believes being underdogs can work in favour of Chiefs
Mamelodi Sundowns host Kaizer Chiefs in their blockbuster Betway Premiership encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow, and former Chiefs star Reneilwe Letsholonyane believes Amakhosi can beat the Brazilians.
Sundowns are overwhelming favourites because they are on a three-match winning streak in the league where they have scored 11 and conceded four goals.
While log-leaders Sundowns are on a good run, Chiefs have blown hot and cold and go into the sold-out clash on the back of a loss to SuperSport United last week.
“It is a very difficult game for Chiefs to play," Letsholonyane told Showmax this week.
“Sundowns are on a high, having won their last two games. Chiefs haven’t had good results but on Saturday that will have a little to do with the game. A team that creates and uses more of their chances will win the match.”
Letsholonyane said Chiefs being the underdog can work in their favour.
“Chiefs can get something out of the game, specially since people are expecting them to lose. They need to remain calm and do what the coach tells them to do, work extremely hard and be in the moment.”
Letsholonyane, who also played for SuperSport United, said Chiefs' inconsistency this season has been their biggest problem.
"There is lot of inconsistency from Chiefs, and also with them having a whole new technical team hasn’t made it easy, so they will need more time to get to the level of consistency. But that doesn’t mean they can’t hurt Sundowns on the day.”
He said it is important for the players to understand the coach better to turn things around.
“It’s a matter of the players understanding what the coach wants them to do, but that will take time. Once they do, it will create consistency with the players he selects for games and results will start coming.”
Sundowns are enjoying a 15-point lead at the top of the table but Letsholonyane said they also haven’t been at their best.
“The fact that they are on top of the log, they are doing well. Probably not as good as people expected, but remember there’s been a change in technical team there. So they are doing okay.”
David Kannemeyer, who represented Chiefs and Sundowns, said he is looking forward to the clash between his two former teams.
“It will be a very good game. Sundowns is the team that is in form, and they are the best team at the moment in the country. Chiefs, however, are blowing hot and cold, trying to find their feet under the new coach. I don’t think Chiefs can get anything from the game this weekend as Sundowns are consistent, so I expect them to win.”
