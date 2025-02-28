SuperSport United will play their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match against defending champions Orlando Pirates at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane next Saturday.
This was confirmed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) when it confirmed dates, venues and kickoff times for matches scheduled for next weekend.
Stellenbosch will host Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (6pm) and Saturday’s action will conclude at 8pm with Mamelodi Sundowns hosting the winner of the Milford FC and Sekhukhune United match at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
The quarterfinals will conclude on Sunday when Durban City take on Marumo Gallants at Chatworth Stadium at 3pm.
PSL confirms dates and venues for Nedbank Cup quarterfinals
Sports reporter
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix
SuperSport United will play their Nedbank Cup quarterfinal match against defending champions Orlando Pirates at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane next Saturday.
This was confirmed by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) when it confirmed dates, venues and kickoff times for matches scheduled for next weekend.
Stellenbosch will host Kaizer Chiefs at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (6pm) and Saturday’s action will conclude at 8pm with Mamelodi Sundowns hosting the winner of the Milford FC and Sekhukhune United match at Lucas Moripe Stadium.
The quarterfinals will conclude on Sunday when Durban City take on Marumo Gallants at Chatworth Stadium at 3pm.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos