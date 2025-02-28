Top runners chasing times at Kempston Ladies Nite Race

Entries are still being taken at Oxford Striders this week, until 2pm on Saturday, the day of the 10km race and 5km mass fun event.
Maryna Pretorius won the first event in what even today would be considered a good time of 38:16, while the last women to finish would have been under an hour.
Numbers in 2025 will in probability increase again, or at the very least maintain those of 2024 and be made up largely of social runners and joggers.
Every top female runner in the province down the years has made an appearance at the race on at least one occasion.
The most prominent among the early pioneers, other than Pretorius, have been Michelle and Caroline Hollis, Diane Sandford née Massyn, Ncumisa Mcata, Liesbet Mohutsiwa née Ntonzini, Daile and Tracy Bowen, Buzelwa Mnyanda, Kirsty Weir, Margie Thompson, Buzelwa Mnyanda, Heidi Wust and Lizanne Holmes.
Image: SUPPLIED
In his book Road Running the Border Story, launched in 1996, the late Tony Viljoen wrote: “The road running boom took a long time to be accepted as a form of regular exercise by the ladies.
“Races in the late ’70s and early ’80s attracted very few [usually not more than four] women despite encouragement from husbands, boyfriends and acquaintances.”
In 1983, a year that much change arrived on the road running scene, the Border Marathon Runners Association introduced a women’s only race.
The first race attracted 32 entrants, and by 1994, had grown to 246 finishers.
At that time, the biggest local races attracted about 650 entrants.
How the world has changed and the streets of Nahoon, Woodleigh and Stirling will be awash with women and girls running the Kempston Ladies Nite Race, the successor to the original Bottoms Up 10.
There were also a few big names from elsewhere in SA who visited and either won or featured on the podium.
The arrival in East London of Hanlie Botha brought a new dimension to the race, while Andrea Ranger has supported the event from her school days through to her veteran-ranked performances, which rate as highly as any.
Stephanie Smith has been a front-runner too.
The top runners are most likely to chase times or simply do what it takes to place up front, including Caryn Lategan, Cindy Nel, Unetsie Steenberg-Botha, Melanie Schemel and a contingent from the host club, often led by Nicole Thysse, depending upon recovery from the Buffs Marathon, while others do emerge at certain, rather than every race.
The 5km event starts at 3.45pm and the 10km at 5pm.
