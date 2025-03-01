For Chiefs, who stayed in this game until the end, they have lost all of their last six league matches against Sundowns since 2022 and this is their second league defeat in succession to leave them in the middle of the table.
Ribeiro scores a stunner as Sundowns beat Chiefs at Lucas Moripe Stadium
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Like a runaway truck with faulty brakes, Mamelodi Sundowns are swaggering their way to a record-extending eighth league championship in succession.
They did not score four goals that has earned them a moniker of 4x4, but they showed superiority, class and control to take their points tally for the season to 54 after 20 matches with this 1-0 win over old foe Kaizer Chiefs.
Besides the important three points, this match has also significantly enhanced the credentials of Lucas Ribeiro as the best player in the league.
To make this win for Sundowns more commendable, the Brazilians played three matches in eight days while Chiefs idled before this meeting but they still came on top against this rested Amakhosi team.
Those who know these things have argued the league was never won in March, but at the rate things are going, the new Betway Premiership trophy looks headed for Chloorkop.
The Brazilians have opened a sizable gap of 18 points ahead of Orlando Pirates but the Buccaneers, who are away to Marumo Gallants in Saturday’s late kickoff, have played five matches less.
Sundowns took advantage of the chance as they opened the scoring when Ribeiro rifled a thunderous volley to beat Bruce Bvuma on its way to the roof of the net.
Ribeiro, who scored his 12th goal of the season, showed calmness under pressure from Edmilson Dove in the box after 41 minutes by controlling a pass from Iqraam Rayners before opening the scoring.
Cardoso continued with Jody February between the sticks in the absence of injured Ronwen Williams and suspended Denis Onyango and they had untested Sanele Tshabalala on the bench.
In defence, Lucas Suarez and Malibongwe Khoza marshalled the defence, Teboho Mokoena and Marcelo Allende in the midfield and he continued with Rayners and Peter Shalulile as twin strikers.
Nabi also went with Bruce Bvuma in goals, Inácio Miguel and Rushwin Dortely in the heart of the defence, Thabo Cele, Mduduzi Shabalala, Pule Mmodi and Glody Lilepo with Morris upfront.
In the end it was Cardoso’s plans that worked.
