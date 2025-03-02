Cardoso hopes super striker Ribeiro stays longer at Mamelodi Sundowns

“I hope he stays for many more years at the club but I also hope he can express himself at a higher level. A coach always wants the best for the players.
Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi said players of Ribeiro's quality enhance the league.
“It is true he is a player every coach will dream of having in his team because he is a difference maker. It is good for the league to have those type of foreign players.
“Such players allow the league to be more attractive to sponsors and people watching. Besides being a good player, he is good human being.”
Sundowns travel to meet 11th-placed Lamontville Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium outside Durban on Wednesday (7.30pm).
Mercurial Lucas Ribeiro again proved to be the “difference maker” with a stupendous goal that sank Kaizer Chiefs in the Brazilians' 1-0 Betway Premiership victory on Saturday, with his coach acknowledging it might be hard to hold on to the striker much longer.
The 26-year-old Brazilian scored his 12th league goal of the season at a packed Lucas Moripe Stadium to further enhance his growing stature as possibly the best player in the league and help Sundowns take their points tally to an imposing 54 from 20 matches.
With second-placed Orlando Pirates suffering a shock 2-0 defeat against Marumo Gallants in Bloemfontein in Saturday's late kickoff, Downs have an 18-point lead at the top of the standings. Pirates have played four matches fewer.
Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso believes Ribeiro has all the qualities to be tested at a higher level abroad.
“Lucas is no doubt a quality player, but he is a player who needs freshness,” Cardoso said.
“He is explosive and to be like that you need to be fresh. He is trying to cope with the effort he has been giving and we are trying to [help him] recover as much as possible between matches.
“But it has been tough for him. Explosive players are the ones that suffer more from fatigue and he lives for his explosive actions. He is doing less explosive actions due to the fact that he is tired.
“He does his explosive actions with quality and he had a few of them in this match. Thanks to individual technical execution, he scored a wonderful goal.”
Cardoso said he won't stand in Ribeiro's way if there are offers for him from overseas clubs.
