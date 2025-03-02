“It's been 10 years where things have been going forward and coming back to zero. Sometimes, there are people who don't want this process to arrive at its destination — they criticise the coach so he gets fired and the process start from zero again.”
‘Don’t panic,’ pleads Chiefs coach Nabi, adding he has rejected lucrative offers
‘I would like to pass a message to the fans and apologise to them for where we are at the moment on the log standings’
Sports reporter
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
For the umpteenth time, increasingly under pressure Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has apologised to the club's fans after another defeat and called for calm.
Amakhosi lost 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in their Betway Premiership clash at a packed Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday and Nabi said it is too early to reach for the panic button.
The 59-year-old Tunisian, who professed his love for the club and revealed he has rejected lucrative offers from big teams, promised Amakhosi will finish the season in a higher position than the eighth spot they are in at the moment.
“I would like to pass a message to the fans and apologise to them for where we are at the moment on the log standings,” Nabi said.
“It doesn't reflect the performances we have been having. We are working hard and we want to assure the supporters this is a temporary thing.
“We are sure the team will finish the league in a higher position than where we are right now. We are feeling the improvement of the players in these big games where they show character and good mindset.
“It's only the small things that could have made the difference in those big games. Don't panic.”
Chiefs have lost their last two matches to SuperSport United (4-1) and Sundowns and have 25 points from 19 matches. Nabi said consistency, a quality sorely lacking in his team all season, will see them climb in the log standings.
“It is the mindset we must have and be consistent. We need to take this performance against Sundowns into the next matches.
“When you play these big clubs, sometimes the result is not good and critics are harsh on the players. We have to encourage players so that they are in the right mindset and also work on the tactics of the game.
“We believe these players can do it, they just need to be supported because mistakes can happen to anyone, including the technical staff. The coach can be criticised and that comes with the job, but the fans of Chiefs need to be careful because this is a process that is going on.
“It's been 10 years where things have been going forward and coming back to zero. Sometimes, there are people who don't want this process to arrive at its destination — they criticise the coach so he gets fired and the process start from zero again.”
It's been reported Nabi earns a gross monthly salary of about R750,000. He said his motivation for being at Naturena has never been financial.
“I didn't come here for the money, the media is talking about my salary. I promise you I have approaches from big clubs to pay me three times what I am getting here.
“I have a mission here at Kaizer Chiefs, I am not here for the money and I love this club. I am strong and I don't lose my confidence quickly like that.
“I am going to sacrifice so Chiefs goes back to where it belongs. Criticism is part of the job, but when you see your colleagues do it, sometimes it is lack of respect.”
Chiefs are back in action quickly with a tricky clash against desperate, second-last-placed Magesi FC at FNB Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).
