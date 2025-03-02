Sport

Markram backs adaptable Proteas in semifinal logistical nightmare

SA wait for result between Kiwis and Pakistan to know opponents, venue and date

By Nick Said - 02 March 2025
Proteas pace bowler Marco Jansen celebrates with teammates Ryan Rickleton and Aiden Markram after Markram caught out Phil Salt of England (not pictured) in their 2025 ICC Champions Trophy win at National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan on Saturday.
Image: Sameer Ali/Getty Images

Aidan Markram played down the severity of a hamstring ailment that saw him leave the field in South Africa’s comfortable seven-wicket win over England in Karachi on Saturday that booked them a Champions Trophy semifinal place as group B winners.

Markram, who was captaining the side in the absence of ill Temba Bavuma, is a crucial part of the Proteas' middle-order batting unit and the sight of him leaving the field in England’s batting innings will have sent flutters through the dressingroom.

“I think it's all right, it was mostly precautionary over anything else,” Markram said.

“It feels OK. Hopefully over the next few days, I can get some good rest and then sort it out and be good to go from there.”

South Africa join Australia, India and New Zealand in the semifinals but who their opponents will be, and where they will play next, will be answered on Sunday when the latter two clash in Dubai (starts 11am SA time).

Markram feels his side have a squad to play in most conditions, be it against India on the slower pitch in Dubai or New Zealand on the faster track in Lahore.

“We have got a big squad with great options and ultimately just pick the best team we think can get the job done on the day,” he said.

“So whoever it might be, whatever roles each individual has, we back them as a team.”

South Africa will go into their semifinal with confidence after brushing aside England in emphatic fashion.

“The boys were really good,” Markram said. “Obviously, the wicket was slower than we expected and that changed our initial plans we had in mind. The boys adapted really well to the conditions out there.”

Tall fast bowler Marco Jansen (3-39) took wickets upfront in the England innings to put them on the back foot as they were bowled out for 179, the lowest completed innings total in the tournament to date.

“He's been huge for us,” Markram said. “We all know in the power play, especially in conditions like this, you need to be taking wickets upfront and he finds different ways of doing it in each game.

“He's been peaking at the right time for us as a team and he's leading the attack along with 'KG' [Kagiso Rabada] really well.” 

Reuters

