Kenya named former SA international Benni McCarthy as coach on Monday, about three weeks before they resume their World Cup qualification campaign.
He will debut later this month with an away match against Gambia followed by a home clash with Gabon.
Kenya trail leaders Ivory Coast by five points in World Cup qualifying Group F but have six matches to play.
The group winners qualify for the finals with the four best runners-up having the chance to progress via a second round.
Kenya will co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals with Tanzania and Uganda but did qualify for the 2025 finals in Morocco.
McCarthy, unveiled at a press conference in Nairobi, was last on the staff at Manchester United for two seasons under manager Erik ten Hag, working as a coach for the strikers.
His previous managerial experience has been at SA clubs Cape Town City and AmaZulu.
The 47-year-old McCarthy, who won 80 caps for Bafana and scored at the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, played in the Premier League for Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United. He lifted the Champions League trophy with Porto in 2004. — Reuters
Ex-SA striker Benni McCarthy appointed as coach for Kenya
Unveiled at a press conference in Nairobi, former SA star will debut as mentor later this month against Gambia
