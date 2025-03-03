The 53-year-old started his coaching career with Arrows in 2007, where he guided the club to the MTN8 title. He left the club to coach AmaZulu and then Chippa United before returning for a brief spell at Arrows in 2012.
He joined Sundowns in 2013, where he stayed for 11 years as assistant coach and co-coach before this season's five-month stint as head coach.
Since Mabhuti Khenyeza left Arrows to join Chippa United, the coaching hot seat has been vacant.
Mngqithi hopes his experience at Sundowns and other teams will steer Arrows to success as he arrives when they have been struggling in the league, where they are 11th on the log standings with 20 points from 16 matches.
Mngqithi will look to upset Sundowns on Wednesday and hit the ground running.
SowetanLIVE
Ex-Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi back at old club Arrows
Sports Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Manqoba Mngqithi has returned to Lamontville Golden Arrows in time to face his former side Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership match at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale, Durban, on Wednesday.
Mngqithi, who was fired by Sundowns in December, rejoined Arrows on Monday, two days before they welcome the Brazilians (7.30pm).
Abafana Bes'thende confirmed on Monday afternoon on their social media accounts that Mngqithi will be join the technical staff of Musa Bilankulu and Kagiso Dikgacoi.
The 53-year-old started his coaching career with Arrows in 2007, where he guided the club to the MTN8 title. He left the club to coach AmaZulu and then Chippa United before returning for a brief spell at Arrows in 2012.
He joined Sundowns in 2013, where he stayed for 11 years as assistant coach and co-coach before this season's five-month stint as head coach.
Since Mabhuti Khenyeza left Arrows to join Chippa United, the coaching hot seat has been vacant.
Mngqithi hopes his experience at Sundowns and other teams will steer Arrows to success as he arrives when they have been struggling in the league, where they are 11th on the log standings with 20 points from 16 matches.
Mngqithi will look to upset Sundowns on Wednesday and hit the ground running.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos