Sport

FB United, Old Selbornians proceed to Super 14 semis

Fort Beaufort pull off biggest upset in tournament’s history by stunning Police 25-15

By ANATHI WULUSHE - 03 March 2025

After two years, there will be a new name on the Eastern Cape Super 14 trophy after East London Police were surprisingly defeated at the weekend. ..

