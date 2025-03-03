FB United, Old Selbornians proceed to Super 14 semis
Fort Beaufort pull off biggest upset in tournament’s history by stunning Police 25-15
After two years, there will be a new name on the Eastern Cape Super 14 trophy after East London Police were surprisingly defeated at the weekend. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.