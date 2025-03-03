“You get a little bit of rhythm similar to Indian wickets.
“When you have a nice rhythm on these wickets you can go through a nice patch.”
New Zealand beat SA the last time they met three weeks ago during the tri-series warm-up event at the same venue.
But that was a diluted Proteas team without the likes of key players Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Kagiso Rabada and Klaasen, who were resting after the SA20.
Wednesday’s edition of the Proteas will be a strong one looking for payback in what is expected to be a competitive showdown.
Klaasen will want to ride on the crest of his recent form which has seen him scoring four fifties in his last five innings dating back to the SA20 through the group stages of the Champions Trophy.
As documented in the past couple of days, the Proteas have had some travelling over the last couple of days, as they were unsure until Sunday night which semifinal they would be playing in.
They had to do some back and forth from Pakistan to the UAE and back to Pakistan in less than 24 hours.
Klaasen said it was not an ideal situation, but he was not overly concerned and did not think it would affect the team.
The date between the Black Caps and the Proteas will be SA’s third successive major knockout stage fixture after the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinals and 2024’s T20 World Cup final.
Klaasen said they had all the experience to carry them over the line this time around.
“I think there’s a little less nerves because we have a little bit more experience in the semifinal department now ... because we’ve been playing good cricket and we’ve been getting the rewards.
“The boys are holding a little more composure in the bigger moments of a game, so hopefully we can get into another final.
“We’ve got the experience now and the big boys need to step up on Wednesday.”
Klaasen looking to continue form in knockout stages
Image: AKHTAR SOOMRO/REUTERS
