Proteas’ Heinrich Klaasen aims to be the best in the world

South Africa's Heinrich Klaasen has been in top form lately, scoring fifties in his last five matches.

But the wicketkeeper-batter has set his sights on a bigger goal during the Champions Trophy: to become the best in the world.

India's 44-run victory against New Zealand in the final group A clash in Dubai on Sunday meant the Proteas, winners of group B, will meet the Black Caps in their semifinal at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan on Wednesday (11am SA time).