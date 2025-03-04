The East London team will be high on confidence coming off a four-wicket victory over the Mpumalanga Rhinos in East London at the weekend but so too will the CSA Emerging team after their win over the Limpopo Impalas.
But that win was the first for the Emerging team in the campaign while it was the third for Iinyathi.
The bookies already have the Iinyathi as favourites because of those stats.
Not only that, but the fact that their bowling attack and top- and middle-order batting are on a roll will count in their favour.
In the Rhinos game, three batsmen, Jason Niemand, Lihle Sizani and captain Jerome Bossr, all made it past the half century mark and were backed by significant contributions from the middle order.
Bossr leads the race for the most runs in the competition with 275, while Niemand has 125 with two fifties and Nathan Roux has accumulated 180.
The Iinyathi will hope the men with the bat rinse and repeat in Pretoria.
Scores at the ground this campaign have ranged from a modest 206 to 231.
Aphiwe Mnyanda has been good with the ball, with the left-arm seamer having taken the third-most wickets in the campaign with 11 wickets at an average of 17.09 and economy rate of 5.32.
Do or die for Iinyathi in Pretoria
Image: ALAN EASON
Two convincing wins are needed for the Eastern Cape Iinyathi to get to the CSA Division 2 One-Day Cup final.
That entails beating the CSA Emerging team at Tuks Oval in Pretoria on Wednesday to smooth the path when they head to Oudtshoorn on Sunday for the last pool game against the Garden Route Badgers.
Huge margin wins in those games would be ideal in terms of boosting the net run rate and the points column.
The Iinyathi are on 15 points behind Northern Cape Heat on 19 and topping Tuskers on 21 points.
By Wednesday evening, the points table could be turned around with Tuskers and the Heat playing each other in Kimberley.
The Eastern Cape outfit will hope that the Tuskers emerge as winners from that game in the Diamond City so that they can reel in the Heat by beating the CSA Emerging team in Pretoria.
Number one and two on the completed log will contest the final.
Iinyathi remain on track for playoffs
