Du Preez relieves some pressure on Chiefs with winner against Magesi

Ashley du Preez came off the bench to give Kaizer Chiefs their eighth victory in the Betway Premiership in 2025-25, the goal helping Amakhosi beat rookies Magesi FC 1-0 at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

Before Du Preez entered the fray Chiefs had huffed and puffed and looked on their way to another disappointing draw against the relegation-fighting Limpopo side. But after a snappy exchange of passes Du Preez scored his third league goal of the season in the 69th minute after receiving a good square pass from new wing signing Glody Lilepo.

Amakhosi came into the match on a poor run of just one victory, one draw and three defeats in their previous five matches. For most of the first hour their play was too disjointed to produce the goals they needed against a side sitting one position above the straight relegation spot occupied by inactive Royal AM.