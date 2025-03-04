King Kohli helps India beat Australia to reach Champions Trophy final

India reached the final of the ICC Champions Trophy beating Australia by four wickets in the first semifinal at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Australia rode half-centuries by skipper Steve Smith and Alex Carey to post a competitive 264 all out at a venue that has typically produced low-scoring contests in the tournament.

Virat Kohli (84) anchored India’s chase but could not complete it. KL Rahul chipped in with an unbeaten 42 down the order as India won with 11 balls to spare.

They will meet the winner of Wednesday’s second semifinal between South Africa and New Zealand (11am SA time) in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

