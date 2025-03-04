WATCH | Ex-Bafana striker Lungisani Ndlela says players must find work outside football after playing

Former Moroka Swallows, SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana striker Lungisani Ndlela has advised players there are many other fields to pursue outside football when they retire.
Ndlela, who has worked as a warder at Paxton Prison in Emalahleni for more than a decade since he retired, said clubs cannot employ all former footballers, and there is also not enough TV analysis work to go around.
Some former footballers venture into coaching or other fields within the game, but there are well-documented stories of many who fall on hard times when they stop playing for different reasons.
Ndlela, who goes by his father's surname Motaung, said it was not difficult for him to make the transition from famous professional footballer to working full-time as a prison warder.
'I humbled myself to integrate with people here and earn a living for my family'
“How many players do we have out there? All of us can't be coaches or work for our former clubs,” he said.
“Some of us work at the prison and others must do other jobs elsewhere. You must be self-confident to be able to adapt to a new life outside your comfort zone of football.
“You must have a different mentality. If you don't do that it will be difficult because people are used to seeing you on TV playing football. They see someone who was playing football for top teams and the national teams where you were earning a lot of money.
“But you are at a normal day job where you are not earning as much as you got as a player. I was welcomed with open arms and they were happy to see me from top management.
“I humbled myself to integrate with the people here and earn a living for my family.”
