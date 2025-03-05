Sport

Cambridge and Queen’s qualify for national athletics series final

Barkly East finish second in the boys’ and girls’ divisions after raising money to hire a bus to get them to the event

Premium
By DAILY DISPATCH CORRESPONDENT - 05 March 2025

Cambridge High and Queen’s College booked their places in the national final of the Track+Field High Schools Athletics Series in the fourth leg of a rain-interrupted meeting in Komani on Thursday...

This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.

Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Trial of 3 accused in the disappearance of Joslin Smith
Democratic lawmaker Al Green removed from Trump speech to Congress | REUTERS