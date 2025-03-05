There were many missed opportunities from the two sides, with Pirates’ Kabelo Dlamini missing a clear chance in the 15th minute after receiving a pass from Relebohile Mofokeng, but the strike hit the side netting.
The Chilli Boys showed some character and pressed hard but Pirates gave them little chance of penetrating past their defensive line.
Chippa managed their first strike in the 24th minute when Ayabulele Konqobe sent a lovely pass to Philander Giovanni, only for him to send the attempt wide.
The home team’s backline was caught napping in the 37th minute when Dlamini was left unmarked and tried to sneak in a goal but Chippa’s goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, was up to the task.
Pirates’ goal finally came seconds from halftime through a corner kick as Sibisi broke through a Chippa barrier and sailed through the air to head the ball home at the near post.
Chippa coach Thabo September made two substitutions at the start of the second half, bringing in attackers Bienvenu Eva Nga and Ronaldo Maarman and taking out Craig Martin and Konqobe.
Pirates turned up the heat in the second half, putting pressure on Chippa’s defence.
The Soweto side searched high and low for a second goal but their determined attempts were fruitless.
Chippa United’s next league assignment is against Polokwane City at the Buffalo City Stadium in East London on Saturday next week.
• Other results: Cape Town City 1 TS Galaxy 1; Golden Arrows 1 Mamelodi Sundowns 1; Richards Bay 2 Sekhukhune United 1; SuperSport United 0 AmaZulu 0.
Sibisi’s pinpoint header sinks Chippa
Nkosinathi Sibisi’s first-half header was enough to secure Orlando Pirates a fighting 1-0 victory over Chippa United at a packed Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday night.
After playing to a goalless draw against Richards Bay at the weekend, the Chilli Boys were desperate to secure three points at home against the Bucs to keep their top-eight finish hopes alive, but things did not go their way.
The win saw Pirates bounce back from their disappointing 2-0 defeat to Marumo Gallants, a result that had tripped up their pursuit of closing the gap with log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.
The Gqeberha side could not live up to their first-half performance in the second half.
Chippa went toe-to-toe with the Sea Robbers in the first stanza of the match, allowing them little space to play.
But things changed in the second half as Pirates emerged as the more dominant side.
The first half could have gone either way as both teams dug deep for an opening goal.
