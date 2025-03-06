Iinyathi need bonus-point win over Badgers to reach final

The Eastern Cape Iinyathi will have to win by a bonus point in their last CSA One-Day Division 2 pool game against the Garden Route Badgers at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn on Sunday.
This after a wet outfield caused by heavy rain led to Wednesday’s game against the Cricket SA Emerging team at the LC de Villiers Oval in Pretoria being abandoned without a ball being bowled.
As a result, the team from East London were awarded only two log points.
The fact that the Tuskers versus Northern Cape Heat game was also a no-result in Kimberley on Wednesday means the Iinyathi trail the second-placed Heat by four points.
The Tuskers head the table with 23 points, two ahead of the Heat and six ahead of the Iinyathi.
There are no semifinals so the top two teams qualify for the final.
For the Inyathi to qualify, they need five points from the Badgers game and hope the Heat lose against the Mpumalanga Rhinos at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley, also on Sunday.
