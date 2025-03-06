Chiefs coach Nabi targeting Caf football next season via Nedbank Cup

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi says he turned Naturena into a football construction site in his pursuit of getting Amakhosi back into continental football next season.

Chiefs have blown hot and cold this season and their only chance of silverware is in the Nedbank Cup, where they are up against Stellenbosch in their quarterfinal at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday (6pm).

Nabi said Chiefs are not only motivated to win the tournament because it comes with qualification for the Caf Confederation Cup next season, but also to start to re-establish Amakhosi’s culture as cup kings. He said Chiefs will do everything to dethrone holders Orlando Pirates.

The other way to qualify for the Confederation Cup is finishing third in the Betway Premiership, but Chiefs will be in a tight battle with teams like Stellenbosch FC, Sekhukhune United, AmaZulu and TS Galaxy.