Kalideni to use BRAC 21 for Two Oceans preparation
Border’s top marathon runner Malixole Kalideni is returning to run the Total Sports Two Oceans Marathon in 2025, having skipped 2024 due to his superlative performance at the London Marathon and after his 11th place finish in Cape Town at the 2023 event...
