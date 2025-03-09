Arsenal not scared to go to Old Trafford to win, Odegaard says on Man U clash

Manchester United can be difficult to face at Old Trafford despite their struggles this season, but Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard said his team will go there on Sunday looking for a win.

United, traditionally an intimidating opponent to visit, have won only two of their last seven home games in the league, against relegation-threatened Southampton and Ipswich Town.

But Ruben Amorim's men, who sit 15th in the table, have also shown some sparks of fighting spirit, including against Arsenal in a penalty shoot-out victory at the London club in the FA Cup in January.