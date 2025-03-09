Champions League qualification won’t come from the sky, says Man City’s Guardiola

Manchester City will have to make rapid improvements if they are to qualify for Champions League football after losing 1-0 at Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Surprise package Forest remained third in the table with 51 points after 28 matches, four points above fourth-placed City. But reigning champions City could drop out of the top four if Chelsea, who are fifth, avoid a loss against relegation-threatened Leicester City at Stamford Bridge later on Sunday.

City's campaign has been hindered by a rash of injuries, with Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, defenders John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake among those sidelined.