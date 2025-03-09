Sport

Rohit helps India lift Champions Trophy with final win against NZ

By Amlan Chakraborty - 09 March 2025
India captain Rohit Sharma bats in their 2025 ICC Champions Trophy final victory against New Zealand at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
Image: Reuters/Satish Kumar

India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in a nervy final on Sunday.

Captain Rohit Sharma (76) top-scored for India, who chased down their 252-run target with one over to spare.

Daryl Mitchell made 63 and Michael Bracewell contributed an unbeaten 53 down the order to help New Zealand post a competitive 251-7 after electing to bat.

India's four-pronged spin attack kept the run rate in check but they did not get enough support from the fielders, who dropped four catches.

India nearly squandered a strong start but KL Rahul chipped in with an unbeaten 34 down the order to help them complete a successful chase. 

Full scorecard here

