Rohit helps India lift Champions Trophy with final win against NZ

India beat New Zealand by four wickets to win the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in a nervy final on Sunday.

Captain Rohit Sharma (76) top-scored for India, who chased down their 252-run target with one over to spare.

Daryl Mitchell made 63 and Michael Bracewell contributed an unbeaten 53 down the order to help New Zealand post a competitive 251-7 after electing to bat.