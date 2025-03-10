Sport

Chiefs must play every game with ‘cup final spirit’: Nabi before Ertugral rematch

Amakhosi coach appears to be still harbouring some ill feeling from January defeat to Cape Town City

10 March 2025
Sihle Ndebele
Sports journalist
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi during their media day at the Chiefs Village in Naturena, Johannesburg on Monday.
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi during their media day at the Chiefs Village in Naturena, Johannesburg on Monday.
Image: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi wants his team to replicate the character they showed in the weekend's 3-1 Nedbank Cup quarterfinal win over Stellenbosch FC when they host Cape Town City in the league on Wednesday .

The Tunisian insisted his players need to bring a “cup final spirit” in every game from now on, league or cup.

Chiefs host City at FNB Stadium (7.30pm). The Citizens stunned Amakhosi 1-0 in the Mother City in the first round of the league in interim coach Muhsin Ertuğral's first game in charge in January.

Nabi appears to be still harbouring some ill-feeling from that result.

“We've closed the chapter of the cup win and we now open the league chapter. This league game [against City] is important,” Chiefs' coach said at a media day at Naturena on Monday.

Chiefs thump Stellies 3-1 to join Pirates in the Nedbank Cup semis

Could 2025 be the year Kaizer Chiefs break their 10-year-long trophy drought? This is certainly the question after Amakhosi's emphatic 3-1 win ...
Sport
1 day ago

“I want the same spirit as the last game from my players. First, because City are a good team — forget their past few games where they've been struggling to win.

“Second, Ertuğral beat me in Cape Town. Kaizer Chiefs need the points, so we have to play every game with a cup final spirit.''

City are winless in their past eight games, with six defeats and two draws across all competitions. Their last win was in January, beating Richards Bay 2-1 at home.

Having beaten Magesi FC and Stellenbosch in the league and Nedbank Cup respectively in their past two games, Chiefs will be eager to do something they have not yet managed this season — winning three games in a row.

SowetanLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Burundi strained as tens of thousands flee from Congo war | REUTERS
IEC's E-Voting conference