Job not done, 100 overs between Iinyathi and history
Do-or-die for Border team against KZN-Inland Tuskers in Pietermaritzburg final
Eastern Cape Iinyathi captain Jerome Bossr says the camp is ecstatic at having reached the final of the CSA Division 2 One-Day Cup but cautions the job is not done until they bring the silverware back to the Border Cricket offices at Buffalo Park in East London...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.