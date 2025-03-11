Man United plan to build ‘world’s greatest stadium’ rather than refurbish Old Trafford

Manchester United plan to build a new £2bn (R47.2bn) 100,000-seat stadium that will be the biggest in Britain, next to the existing Old Trafford, the club announced on Tuesday.

“Today marks the start of an incredibly exciting journey to the delivery of what will be the world's greatest football stadium, at the centre of a regenerated Old Trafford,” United's co-owner Jim Ratcliffe said in a statement.

The British billionaire had been open about his desire for a new, state-of-the-art “Wembley of the North” since he became a minority owner in February of last year. The club has been studying whether to redevelop the existing stadium, which has been the club's home since 1910, or build a new one.

United appointed Foster + Partners in September to develop a master plan for the area around Old Trafford as part of a regeneration project.