NMB Stadium to host Super 14 final between Progress and FB United
The Eastern Cape Super 14 final between Fort Beaufort and Progress will be played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium as the curtain-raiser to the SA Cup match between the Pumas and Eastern Province on Saturday. ..
