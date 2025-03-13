‘For me it’s forgotten’: Bafana boss Broos happy to smoke peace pipe with Adams
Coach reveals he had a long meeting with Percy Tau in November, and the player is still hungry for national team success
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos says Jayden Adams’ past indiscretion with the national team is ancient history and he is happy to have the exciting Mamelodi Sundowns star back in the national team.
Broos named Adams in the 23-man squad the coach announced at the SABC studios in Auckland Park on Thursday for this month’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin.
The 23-year-old, then still playing for Stellenbosch FC, was booted out of Broos's camp for the two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Congo in October last year (a 5-0 win in Gqeberha and 0-0 draw away) for disciplinary reasons and has not been included in a squad since.
Adams had gone missing after Stellies' MTN8 final defeat against Orlando Pirates days earlier and had not reported for Bafana duty.
The creative midfielder joined Sundowns in January and his form since then has been scintillating, banging down the door for another national selection.
“He did something and I took a decision — he didn’t have the right attitude,” Broos said on Adams’ recall. “This is something that was about six months ago — for me it’s forgotten.
“I did what I had to do and I think Jayden also understands what he did in that moment was not the right attitude either. So I don’t think he will do that again and that is what I want — that he knew he made a big mistake that day.
“But that doesn’t change his qualities as a player. He’s still as good a player as he was six months ago.
“So why shouldn’t we call him up again? It’s forgotten, it’s behind us, the future is on him now.”
Percy Tau, who moved from Egyptian giants Al Ahly to Qatar SC in January, has also been recalled by Broos.
The former Mamelodi Sundowns star last played for the national team in their 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Nigeria in Uyo in June last year, where he came off the bench in the 79th minute. The 30-year-old was on the bench but did not play in a 3-1 win against Zimbabwe in Bloemfontein days later.
Broos explained at the time — and on other occasions as he excluded Tau from most of his squads last year, after the forward was part of Bafana's bronze finish at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast in January and February 2024 — he felt he had to protect the player amid criticism from fans in South Africa.
The coach also expressed concern about Tau being in and out of the line-up at Ahly.
Broos said he is happy Tau is earning game time in Qatar, where he has played five league matches, and revealed he met the 30-year-old in November to discuss his national team future.
“I had a long talk with Percy before the game in November. He was here [in South Africa]. I talked with him and told him why [Broos left him out], and he also told me what he wanted to tell me.
“I think it was a very good meeting. But for me, and I’ve been saying it from the moment I came here [to Bafana], it’s not enough to go abroad, playing is so important because you keep the rhythm of the game.
“And I think with Percy, we have to be honest that if he didn’t achieve for the national team it was because of that.
“So now he left Al Ahly; maybe you can say it’s a lower level in Qatar, but I prefer that — that a player is playing in a lower competition rather than in a country with a higher level but he doesn’t play.”
Pressed on whether, from his conversation with Tau, the coach believes he still has hunger to perform for Bafana, Broos simply replied: “Yeah, yeah — you can be sure.”
The matches are potentially crucial for Bafana. Wins at home against Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium on March 21 and Benin in Ivory Coast on March 25 would continue one of South Africa's most promising World Cup qualifying campaigns.
Broos's team are in second place on goal difference to Rwanda, one of three teams on seven points with third-placed Benin.
