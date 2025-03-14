Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa strongly believes the team’s chances of winning the Premier Soccer League do not hinge on Sunday’s showdown against perennial league winners and current leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, because "anything is possible in football".
Second-placed Pirates, who are 18 points behind Sundowns with four games in hand, host the Brazilians at FNB Stadium (3.30pm) on Sunday.
"I don’t think our title chances depend on this game against Sundowns," Mabasa said.
"We still have a lot of games to play, a lot of points to fight for and anything is possible in football. But we know that on Sunday we have to go out there and fight. Hopefully we get all three points, which would take us in the right direction if we want to win this league."
Pirates have already clinched the MTN8 this season, their third on the trot.
The title-chasers are also in the Caf Champions League quarterfinals and Nedbank Cup semifinals.
Pirates striker Mabasa ahead of Downs clash: ‘Anything is possible’
Image: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images
Mabasa made it clear they are gunning for every trophy available, though he admitted winning the league title, which would be their first since 2011/12, would be special.
"We want more, we want success for this club. It’s a big brand and we have to keep on performing. There’s a lot of pressure from outside, but together as a group we believe we can achieve many more things this season.
"It [winning the league] would mean a lot. We’ve been creating history already with this wonderful club and that will remain in the history books. We have to leave a legacy, we have to leave our mark as the current players."
Mabasa also reacted to his omission from Bafana Bafana after he did not make the final squad announced by coach Hugo Broos on Thursday to face Lesotho and Benin on March 21 and 25 in World Cup qualifiers.
"I am going to keep knocking on the door. It’s his [Broos’s] decision and all I can do is just keep on pushing as a player."
