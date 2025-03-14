Runners gear up to tackle Real Gijimas 50km ultra

The race took place on March 20 in 2022, the 19th in 2023 and the 17th in 2024.
Real Gijimas’ target date for 2026 is the 22nd.
Regardless, the entry for Sunday’s race is looking positive.
Runners from across the land are converging on Buffalo City, and it looks as though members from every Border Athletics and Transkei Athletics registered club will be represented in the field.
Two names from the 1980s and ’90s who won many races over varying distances, no longer young, have entered and will bring back memories for running enthusiasts.
The two are Efese Peter and Mthunzi Dyonase, both of whom ran in Border colours in their day.
Tackling this particular 50km route will be a new challenge for both.
An encouraging prize list for the top 10 men and women plus the age groups,along with a special commemorative T-shirt and race medals, add to the allure of the event.
• Real Gijimas have received a late confirmation that Sibanye Stillwater AC will be at the start on Sunday with a strong team of runners, chasing both individual prizes and the team prize that is always on offer at a Gijimas organised race.
Hlabahlaba Pule, who won the race in 2023 with a time of 3:07:37, is likely to head their team’s onslaught on the team award.
Easy Equities Born2Run, who ran away with the women’s prize in the same year, are unlikely to be running as they have chosen not to run Comrades this year. The “girls” are always capable of a surprise arrival, however. Caryn Lategan was the winner in 2023.
Many running stories have been developed on the mighty hills of the Border-Kei region, told with great enthusiasm and humour and shared year after year.
The longer the race, the more time available to embellish those stories with a typical local flavour and invariably a twist in the tale, real or imagined.
On Sunday, that tradition will continue when the sixth Real Gijimas 50km ultra takes place on the roads through the green valleys on the route.
There are tantalising stories that date back to 1955, and quite possibly earlier, though not well documented.
Ultra marathons are a natural home of myths, intrigue and folklore.
Numerous local races have played a role, and in 2018 Real Gijimas decided it was time for the resuscitation of an ultra-marathon in the province, and one which would link two great township areas, Zwelitsha and Mdantsane.
It took place successfully that year and again in 2019.
But 2020 was disastrous when the race became the first casualty of the lockdown era and was only able to bounce back in 2022.
“It takes resilience to simply keep the dream alive, let alone starting up again,” one local enthusiast told the Daily Dispatch this week.
Race organiser Alex Kabule said in that year: “The cost of travel has and indeed continues to be a debilitating factor in respect of running races hundreds of kilometres from home base, which means the Real Gijimas initiative is affording Eastern Cape-based runners an opportunity to maintain their interest in longer distance events at reasonable levels and costs.
“Positioning the race on a long weekend further affords runners from further afield the opportunity to get to the race and back in time for work or college.
“This will further enhance the positive impact on sports tourism to the metro.
“We wish not to overload those who want to run Two Oceans and so we juggle and consult athletes from out of province as well.
“It is a pity our province can’t give preference to races that assist our athletes in their planning for bigger races.
“We try to be as close to Human Rights Day as possible, but this year it is just two weeks before Two Oceans.
“We also need to satisfy our sponsors [there are 18 different ones] in looking at race dates.”
