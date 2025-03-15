WSL Africa men’s QS top seed Luke Thompson was the standout of the day, racking up an impressive heat total of 14.17 (out of a possible 20).
Competitors battle elements on opening day of SA Open of Surfing at Pollok Beach
Image: Kody McGregor/World Surf League
The World Surf League (WSL) Qualifying Series (QS), Stop No4 of the WSL Africa regional season, the SA Open of Surfing, completed the men’s and women’s opening round in strong onshore winds with three-to-four-foot surf at Pollok Beach, Gqeberha on Saturday.
Organisers waited for the morning sun’s glare to subside and the tide to improve before sending out the single heat of the women’s opening round.
Cape Town’s Remi Fourie secured the win to advance to the next round where she will face second seed Jessie van Niekerk.
“The conditions are tricky with the strong onshore, but Gqeberha is known for that,” Fourie said.
“I started with that wave on the right where I could fit in two turns, and then I got out the back scrambling for some lefthand rides that could give me a backup score. I’m stoked I got the win and I’m excited to continue tomorrow.”
The men’s opening round was tightly contested, with small scores making a big difference in the difficult conditions.
Image: Kody McGregor/World Surf League
WSL Africa men’s QS top seed Luke Thompson was the standout of the day, racking up an impressive heat total of 14.17 (out of a possible 20).
“It was grindy out there, but I knew today was going to be a challenge with this wind,” Thompson said. “I just wanted to go out there and stay busy, sit under priority and catch everything that I thought could give me an opportunity.”
Thompson’s wave-hunting strategy saw him unleash his powerful surfing skills to score a 7.50 (out of a possible 10), the best ride of the day.
“With conditions like this it’s contestable, but it’s difficult to find the right ones. I feel like last year I mainly relied on strategy, whereas this year I want to rely on my ability more. Tomorrow is going to be offshore, I think it will be lots of fun and hopefully I can get a few heats on the high tide,” Thompson said.
It’s been a long time since Eli Beukes competed, but the power-surfer from Kommetjie did well to get his first heat win on the board.
Defending event winner Luke Slijpen scraped through in the second advancing position behind Beukes to join his brother Connor in the Round of 16.
Senegal’s Sidy Camara missed out on the chance to surf on Sunday after being eliminated in the first round, with Jordy Maree and Luc Lepront advancing.
The next call will be on Sunday, at 7.30am for a possible 7.45am start.
The SA Open of Surfing is supported by Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, Astron Energy, Accelerate Sport, Surfing SA and Red Bull.
Follow WorldSurfLeague.com for more. — WSL
