The Stella Jessie Esbend Local Football Association season kicked off this weekend as the official season opener for clubs.
The Top 8 teams are competing for the winner takes all title.
Brothers of Peace, the defending champions, tackle newly-promoted Griqua Royals in the late game on Saturday.
At 1pm, Old Firms Saint's FC and Parkside United lock horns.
Both clubs have undergone transformation periods regarding recruitment and it will be a tightly-contested affair.
Real Dukashe and Leeds open the day's proceedings followed by ICC and unpredictable 7de Laan.
Two of Stella's regional football clubs, Seagulls and Napoli, will also be in action.
Both are in the top three positions in the Regional Football League played under Safa BCM.
All fans and spectators are encouraged to support their teams. The gate fee is R10 for spectators and R10 per car. Children U10 enter free.
The finals are to be played at North End Stadium on Sunday. — DDC
Stella Jessie Esbend clubs compete for Top 8 crown
