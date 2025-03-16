Chiefs' inconsistent form continues as Bay show them stars

It was another frustrating afternoon for inconsistent Kaizer Chiefs as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Richards Bay in the Betway Premiership match at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.
Goals from Fezile Gcaba and Yanele Mbuthuma in the second half were enough to hand the Natal Rich Boyz all three points. Chiefs came into this fixture looking to bounce back to winning ways following their midweek goalless draw with Cape Town City at home. Bay were also looking for a win following their loss to Magesi on Tuesday.
The win is massive for Bay in their bid for survival as they moved to 11th on the table, while for Amakhosi is another setback in their quest to finish in the top eight.
The defeat is Chiefs ninth this season after 23 matches and this will be a concern for coach Nasreddine Nabi as his side failed to score in successive matches. Chiefs remained eighth on the table and a victory would have seen them move to seventh on the table.
Chiefs made two changes from their midweek draw with Cape Town City, bringing in Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Pule Mmodi for Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Gaston Sirino.
The Amakhosi enjoyed a lively start but they had to wait for 20 minutes for their first decent chance as Ashley du Preez's header was saved by Salim Magoola. Mmodi was finding joy on the left side as he was giving Bay defence problems. The home side sat back and offered little going forward in the opening half.
Both teams went into the interval with the match in the balance, with Chiefs seeing more possession.
Despite not seeing much of the ball in the first half, the Natal Rich Boyz took a lead two minutes after the interval when Gcaba pounced on a delivery from Justice Figareido and headed home.
Bay were better in the second half as despite taking the lead, they didn't sit back and try to protect it. They continued to attack looking to increase their cushion. They had few chances to do that but failed to take them.
Their efforts paid off as Mbuthuma doubled the lead when he slotted in a rebound from the post and finished from close range.
Chiefs continued to search for a goal but could not find any as the Natal Rich Boyz defended well to walk away with the maximum points.
SowetanLIVE
Chiefs' inconsistent form continues as Bay show them stars
Sports Journalist
Image: Darren Stewart
It was another frustrating afternoon for inconsistent Kaizer Chiefs as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Richards Bay in the Betway Premiership match at King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday.
Goals from Fezile Gcaba and Yanele Mbuthuma in the second half were enough to hand the Natal Rich Boyz all three points. Chiefs came into this fixture looking to bounce back to winning ways following their midweek goalless draw with Cape Town City at home. Bay were also looking for a win following their loss to Magesi on Tuesday.
The win is massive for Bay in their bid for survival as they moved to 11th on the table, while for Amakhosi is another setback in their quest to finish in the top eight.
The defeat is Chiefs ninth this season after 23 matches and this will be a concern for coach Nasreddine Nabi as his side failed to score in successive matches. Chiefs remained eighth on the table and a victory would have seen them move to seventh on the table.
Chiefs made two changes from their midweek draw with Cape Town City, bringing in Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Pule Mmodi for Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Gaston Sirino.
The Amakhosi enjoyed a lively start but they had to wait for 20 minutes for their first decent chance as Ashley du Preez's header was saved by Salim Magoola. Mmodi was finding joy on the left side as he was giving Bay defence problems. The home side sat back and offered little going forward in the opening half.
Both teams went into the interval with the match in the balance, with Chiefs seeing more possession.
Despite not seeing much of the ball in the first half, the Natal Rich Boyz took a lead two minutes after the interval when Gcaba pounced on a delivery from Justice Figareido and headed home.
Bay were better in the second half as despite taking the lead, they didn't sit back and try to protect it. They continued to attack looking to increase their cushion. They had few chances to do that but failed to take them.
Their efforts paid off as Mbuthuma doubled the lead when he slotted in a rebound from the post and finished from close range.
Chiefs continued to search for a goal but could not find any as the Natal Rich Boyz defended well to walk away with the maximum points.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos