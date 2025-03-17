Cape Town City have announced the departure of interim coach Muhsin Ertugral after a string of poor results in the Betway Premiership.
Ertugral was appointed as the club's technical director in early January while also being asked to take over as an interim coach after the departure of Eric Tinkler.
Ertugral started well, with back-to-back victories against Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. But poor results followed as the Citizens have failed to register a victory in their past 10 matches. His last game was a 1-0 defeat to Marumo Gallants at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.
“After technical discussions, the club and Ertugral have agreed mutually to part ways,” City said.
Cape Town City give Ertugral the boot after eight defeats in 14 matches
Decision comes ‘in the best interest of the club as we look to end the 2024-2025 season as strongly as possible’
“The decision comes as a collective in the best interest of the club as we look to end the 2024-2025 season as strongly as possible. We thank Muhsin for his professional and earnest contribution.”
Ertugral, 65, was in charge of 14 matches, which saw his team earn three victories, three draws and eight defeats, leaving the Citizens languishing in 13th place in the Premiership.
It remains to be seen who City will appoint now as they look to finish the season strong.
Muhsin Ertugral's record at Cape Town City
Played 14, won 3, lost eight, drew 3
Matches (Premiership, unless stated):
