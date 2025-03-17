Cardoso maintained he did not feel like a loser despite the result, suggesting he was proud of his troops' overall effort.
“Today I lost the game but I don't feel like a loser because I felt my team fought until the end for a result. The boys reacted in a difficult environment and context.
“Emotionally, they were strong enough to keep themselves in the match until the last minute.”
The Brazilians' next game will be the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal away to Tunisian giants Espérance Sportive de Tunis — Cardoso's previous club, who he steered to last season's final — on April 1.
SowetanLIVE
Title race will go down to the wire, says Sundowns coach Cardoso
‘Today [Sunday] I lost the game but I don’t feel like a loser because I felt my team fought until the end for a result’
Sports journalist
Image: Lefty Shivambu
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso has predicted his team and Orlando Pirates will still drop points, insisting the title race will go down to the wire.
Second-placed Pirates outwitted table-topping Sundowns 2-1 in their big Betway Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Sunday, thanks to Relebohile Mofokeng's quick-fire brace (fourth and fifth minutes) in the first five minutes of the game. Khuliso Mudau pulled one back for Downs in the 66th.
The outcome reduced the points gap between the two sides to 15, with Pirates having played four games less, which effectively means the gap would be cut to three if they win those matches in hand.
“I am sure Pirates and Sundowns will still lose points because they have tough matches to play but let's hope we can minimise losses,” Cardoso said.
“It would be fantastic if we win all our matches until the end. If not, we will hope Pirates drop points — this championship will be open until the end, for sure.
“The result is what it is. Before the game I said that whatever would happen today [Sunday], the title race would still be on, so let's go to the next matches and see what will happen.”
Cardoso maintained he did not feel like a loser despite the result, suggesting he was proud of his troops' overall effort.
“Today I lost the game but I don't feel like a loser because I felt my team fought until the end for a result. The boys reacted in a difficult environment and context.
“Emotionally, they were strong enough to keep themselves in the match until the last minute.”
The Brazilians' next game will be the first leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal away to Tunisian giants Espérance Sportive de Tunis — Cardoso's previous club, who he steered to last season's final — on April 1.
SowetanLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos