AB de Villiers says balanced Royal Challengers can break IPL duck, backs Kohli

Team balance and Virat Kohli's reassuring presence in the top order have convinced AB de Villiers that his former club Royal Challengers Bengaluru can win their maiden Indian Premier League title this year.

One of the league's most glamorous sides often boasting some of the most explosive batters in the world, RCB made three finals but fell short on each occasion to remain an IPL underachiever.

They will enter their 18th season under a new captain, Rajat Patidar, while Englishman Phil Salt will be Kohli's opening partner.

“I really think they made some incredibly good moves in the [player] auction,” De Villiers, who spent 11 seasons with RCB, told an online press conference on Tuesday.