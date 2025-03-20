Sport

New date set for postponed Nedbank Cup quarterfinal fixture between Sundowns and Sekhukhune

20 March 2025
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Lesedi Kapinga of Sekhukhune United and Tashreeq Matthews of Mamelodi Sundowns will be up against each other in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal next week Friday.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has announced the postponed Nedbank Cup quarterfinal fixture between Mamelodi Sundowns and Sekhukhune United will be played next week Friday at Lucas Moripe Stadium at 7pm. 

The match was postponed earlier this month due to a double-booking after a Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier between South Africa and Nigeria was scheduled at the same venue. 

The women’s match was to start at 3pm with the clash between Sundowns and Sekhukhune kicking off at 8pm but the league said tournament rules did not allow for two matches to be played at a stadium within an envisaged time frame. 

The PSL said supporters with valid tickets for the postponed match could get replacement tickets at the stadium on match day. 

“If you have a valid match ticket from the postponed match, be sure to visit the verification booth on match day for a replacement ticket. If you opted for a refund, you will need to purchase a new ticket.”

