Bafana go top of group c with comfortable World Cup qualifier win over Lesotho

Bafana Bafana are getting closer to qualifying for the 2026 Fifa World Cup after two second half goals by youngsters Relebohile Mofokeng and Jayden Adams earned them a crucial 2-0 win against a stubborn Lesotho at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday.
Bafana struggled to take their chances before Mofokeng scored on the hour mark and Adams doubled SA's lead in the 64th minute.
The victory moved Bafana to ten points, two clear of Benin who surended a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Zimbabwe in Durban on Thursday.
Rwanda, who started the fifth round on seven points as Bafana, were beaten 2-0 Nigeria in their own back yard and that result has handed an advantage to Hugo Broos's men.
Bafana have to beat Benin in Ivory Coast on Tuesday to remain on top of the group with four qualifying matches against Nigeria, Lesotho, Zimbabwe and Rwanda remaining later in the year.
Bafana struggled to take their chances with Lyle Foster, Percy Tau, Mofokeng, Adams and Nkosinathi Sibisi missing to score good chances in the first half.
Lesotho were not ambitious enough to attack Bafana despite the fact that they had a chance to go top of the group with eight points had they beaten Bafana.
Supported by a sold out crowd, Bafana's patience finally paid off in the 60th minute when winger Elias Mokwana cut Lesotho's defence open before laying a good pass to Mofokeng to score his first goal in a Bafana shirt in the first match that he started from scratch.
Adams rewarded coach Broos for bringing him back into the team, also scoring his first goal in a Bafana shirt to give the South African team a huge boost and a chance to qualify for the global showpiece for the first time since 2002.
Bafana appeared in the 1998, 2002 and 2010 World Cup which was hosted by South Africa.
With Tuesday's match taking place in Benin, Bafana have a good chance to stay at the top if they grab another victory which will be their fourth one in six matches.
Although was forced to change his starting XI by injuries to some of his regulars, his team remained resolute with the only concern being the fact players like Tau and Foster wasted good opportunities to score more goals.
Bafana go top of group c with comfortable World Cup qualifier win over Lesotho
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images
